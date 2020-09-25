Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $92.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Nomura upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Hilton Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $88.63.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Hilton Hotels stock opened at $83.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 692.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. Hilton Hotels has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The company’s revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,175,000 after buying an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $534,162,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $201,489,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hilton Hotels by 322.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,781,000 after buying an additional 2,752,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.