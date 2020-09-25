Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) PT Raised to $92.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HLT has been the subject of several other reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.63.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $83.07 on Monday. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 692.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.95% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 195.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,426,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168,234 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 7.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,809,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,537,000 after purchasing an additional 720,414 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $534,162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,354,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,595,000 after purchasing an additional 70,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,816,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,323,000 after purchasing an additional 585,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

