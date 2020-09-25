Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on October 14th

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by 26.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $183.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.98. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The savings and loans company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 34.75%.

HIFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, demand, regular, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.