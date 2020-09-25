Hive Trading 12% Lower This Week (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $48.49 million and $2.72 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hive has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001201 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00099945 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 400,717,483 coins and its circulating supply is 317,347,277 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hive is hive.io

Buying and Selling Hive

