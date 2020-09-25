HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IMTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $9.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.71. HL Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HL Acquisitions will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

