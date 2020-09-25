HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.61

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 38210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.40.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

