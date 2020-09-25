HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.61

HL Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.61 and last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 38210 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPRO shares. DA Davidson started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HL Acquisitions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.40.

The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.25.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions Corp. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

