HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPRO. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HL Acquisitions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of HL Acquisitions in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.40.

Get HL Acquisitions alerts:

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $22.30 on Monday. HL Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.25.

HL Acquisitions (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that HL Acquisitions will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

HL Acquisitions Company Profile

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program, an auto lending enablement platform that allows financial institutions and other auto lenders to model their specific overhead and funding costs, as well as set desired ROA target for their insured portfolio; and features default insurance coverage for near-prime and non-prime automobile loans.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HL Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HL Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.