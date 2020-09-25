Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy”

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCHDF. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HCHDF opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.48. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

