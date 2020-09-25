Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HCHDF. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at $2.73 on Monday. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

