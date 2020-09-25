Homeros One Day Volume Hits $20.25 Million (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. One Homeros token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00006702 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $225.01 million and approximately $20.25 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Homeros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00041882 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00100682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00229132 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.17 or 0.01460742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00200219 BTC.

About Homeros

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,048,136 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com

Homeros Token Trading

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.