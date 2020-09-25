Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.93 Per Share

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.93 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90.

Honeywell International has increased its dividend payment by 37.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.72. The stock had a trading volume of 96,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,983. Honeywell International has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The company has a market capitalization of $111.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.78 and a 200 day moving average of $146.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.89.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.