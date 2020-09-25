Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 4,500 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 43.47, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.43 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

