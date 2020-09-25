HorusPay Trading Up 12.1% This Week (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 104.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 25th. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. Over the last week, HorusPay has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $6.47 million and approximately $288.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00040624 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00228153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00092121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.35 or 0.01459997 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00203841 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000679 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

