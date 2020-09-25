HSBC Downgrades Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) to Hold

HSBC cut shares of Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, VTB Capital upgraded Pjsc Lukoil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS OAOFY opened at $35.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. Pjsc Lukoil has a fifty-two week low of $27.77 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

