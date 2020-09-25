HTMLCOIN Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and $1,967.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,709.17 or 1.00170730 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.54 or 0.00641144 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.80 or 0.01307674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005436 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008986 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00109946 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, HitBTC, Fatbtc and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.