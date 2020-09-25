Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 110%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($0.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.07). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.67% and a negative net margin of 16.22%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HTHT shares. ValuEngine cut Huazhu Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Bank of America raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub cut Huazhu Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BofA Securities raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

NASDAQ HTHT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,337,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.77 and a beta of 1.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $291,000. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 773.8% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.