Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) to post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.48. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $779.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of HUBG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.61. 4,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,196. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.06. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $60.42.

In other Hub Group news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. AJO LP bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hub Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hub Group by 62.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

