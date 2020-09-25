Hydro Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million (HYDRO)

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Hydro token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, DEx.top, Mercatox and CoinEx. Hydro has a total market capitalization of $2.73 million and approximately $574,024.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hydro has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043536 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004673 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006119 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.85 or 0.04746732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009394 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00059516 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033880 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Hydro Token Profile

HYDRO is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,046,612,734 tokens. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitForex, IDEX, BitMart, Upbit, Bittrex, DEx.top, Fatbtc, Mercatox and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

