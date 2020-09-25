Hyperion Price Up 0.6% This Week (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00007630 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market cap of $257.27 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00041014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00095118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00228740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.83 or 0.01473291 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00202353 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, CoinExchange, Bibox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

