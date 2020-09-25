Ian Clyne Purchases 58,330 Shares of Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) Stock

Geopacific Resources Ltd (ASX:GPR) insider Ian Clyne purchased 58,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.60 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$34,998.00 ($24,998.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.38.

Get Geopacific Resources alerts:

About Geopacific Resources

Geopacific Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Cambodia. It holds interest in the Woodlark gold project located in Papua New Guinea. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Claremont, Australia.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Geopacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geopacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.