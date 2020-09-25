Iconic Market Cap Reaches $2,358.21 (ICON)

Iconic (CURRENCY:ICON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 24th. In the last seven days, Iconic has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One Iconic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconic has a market capitalization of $2,358.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of Iconic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001821 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000084 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Iconic Coin Profile

Iconic is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Iconic’s total supply is 592,894 coins. Iconic’s official website is iconicproject.com . Iconic’s official Twitter account is @ICONICTOKEN

Buying and Selling Iconic

Iconic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic using one of the exchanges listed above.

