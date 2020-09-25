IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at Sidoti

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) had its price target reduced by Sidoti from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of IDA stock opened at $79.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. IDACORP has a 52-week low of $69.05 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.38.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $318.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.35 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total transaction of $300,428.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,675.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDA. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 51.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

