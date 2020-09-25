IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $187.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, IDEX's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to gain from a well-diversified business structure, solid product portfolio, execution abilities and growth investments in the quarters ahead. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets (with a 5% positive impact on sales in the second quarter of 2020) and the commitment to pay dividends might benefit going forward. For 2020, the company did not reissue guidance due to the uncertainties related to the coronavirus outbreak. For the third quarter, it expects organic sales decline of 12-17% from the year-ago level and in turn adversely impact earnings. Also, woes related to unfavorable movements in foreign currencies remains concerning. The company's earnings estimates decreased for the third quarter of 2020 in the past 60 days.”

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on IEX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a research report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of IDEX stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,292. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $188.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $459,139.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock worth $21,872,661 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 34.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 261.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 18,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX (IEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.