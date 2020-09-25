IDEX Price Tops $0.0650 on Top Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 25th. One IDEX token can now be bought for $0.0650 or 0.00000607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a total market cap of $34.72 million and $1.05 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IDEX has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00042106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00101471 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00230154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.75 or 0.01462338 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00200263 BTC.

IDEX's genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,106,977 tokens.

IDEX's official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX's official website is idex.market .

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

