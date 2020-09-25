IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of IG GRP HOLDINGS/S (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Shares of IGGHY stock opened at $11.07 on Monday. IG GRP HOLDINGS/S has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $11.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73.
About IG GRP HOLDINGS/S
