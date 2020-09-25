ImageCoin Market Cap Tops $598,425.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $598,425.00 and $1.12 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0582 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001102 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,275,276 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

