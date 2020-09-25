IMImobile (LON:IMO) Hits New 12-Month High at $448.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 448 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.75), with a volume of 111598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440 ($5.75).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 397.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 333.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.55 million and a P/E ratio of 175.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.97.

IMImobile Company Profile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables companies to use mobile and digital technologies to communicate and engage with their customers. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise-grade communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.