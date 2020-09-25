Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on IMMU. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunomedics in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunomedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Immunomedics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Immunomedics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

IMMU traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $85.30. 5,288,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,938,806. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.31 and a beta of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.49. Immunomedics has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunomedics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunomedics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Immunomedics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

