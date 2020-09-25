IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

PI stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.36. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,254. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 2.32. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $11.47 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.24. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $26.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IMPINJ will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,333.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in IMPINJ by 373.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 494,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 389,999 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 225,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 2,433.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 220,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 211,452 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ in the 1st quarter worth about $3,492,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

