Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) Receives $7.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICD. Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Independence Contract Drilling alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. 34.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ICD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.40. The company had a trading volume of 49,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,793. Independence Contract Drilling has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 7.47.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.81) by $1.08. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 55.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Independence Contract Drilling will post -15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.