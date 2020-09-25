Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ILPT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,554. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $65.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

