Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €22.47 ($26.43).

A number of research firms have commented on IFXA. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

