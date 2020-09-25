Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €22.47 ($26.43).

Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 12-month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

