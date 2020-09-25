Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) Shares Sold by Birchview Capital LP

Birchview Capital LP decreased its position in Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Birchview Capital LP owned about 0.27% of Inflarx worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,078,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,609,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inflarx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Inflarx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. 13.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IFRX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,160. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.45. Inflarx NV has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts predict that Inflarx NV will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Ci Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, September 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Inflarx in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Inflarx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Inflarx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inflarx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.58.

Inflarx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

