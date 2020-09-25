INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.08

INPEX CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and traded as low as $5.38. INPEX CORP/ADR shares last traded at $5.38, with a volume of 26,692 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of INPEX CORP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get INPEX CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.14. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INPEX CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.