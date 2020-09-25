InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. InPlay Oil shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 11,708 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$5.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that InPlay Oil Corp will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.