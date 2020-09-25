Insider Buying: East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director Buys $20,160.00 in Stock

East Resources Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ERESU) Director William A. Fustos bought 2,000 shares of East Resources Acquisition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $20,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William A. Fustos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, William A. Fustos bought 10,000 shares of East Resources Acquisition stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00.

Shares of ERESU stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.02.

East Resources Acquisition Company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

