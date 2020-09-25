Insider Buying: Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Insider Acquires 225,000 Shares of Stock

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) insider Gerald Harvey bought 225,000 shares of Harvey Norman stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$4.45 ($3.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,350.00 ($714,535.71).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.30.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. Harvey Norman’s dividend payout ratio is 92.07%.

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited grants franchises to independent franchisees. Its franchisees sell products in various categories, including electrical goods, furniture, computers and communications, bedding and manchester, kitchen appliances, small appliances, bathroom and tiles, and carpets and flooring.

