Insider Buying: Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Buys $15,900.00 in Stock

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Director Wilson R. Orr III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $15,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,923.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.90. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 26,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, art, fragrance and accessories, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, mirrors, lamps, textiles, artificial floral products, gifts, housewares, outdoor living items, frames, and clocks.

