Insider Buying: Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Buys £10,000 in Stock

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) insider Paul Johnson purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.49. Power Metal Resources plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.50 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $8.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67.

Get Power Metal Resources alerts:

Separately, First Equity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Power Metal Resources in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for cobalt, lithium, copper, nickel, and other battery metals. The company holds interest in four nickel-cobalt exploration licenses in Cameroon; and a 70% interest in the Kisinka copper-cobalt project covering an area of 50 square kilometers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.