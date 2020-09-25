Insider Buying: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) Director Purchases C$11,100.00 in Stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) Director Maryse C. Saint-Laurent acquired 10,000 shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,800 shares in the company, valued at C$34,188.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$1.14 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.43 and a one year high of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB boosted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Eight Capital upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

