Insider Selling: Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Sells C$17,332.35 in Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,197,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,280,409.15.
Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.
- On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.
- On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$39,220.00.
TSE:CPI opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.
About Condor Petroleum
Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Condor Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Condor Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.