Insider Selling: Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) Insider Sells C$17,332.35 in Stock

Condor Petroleum Inc (TSE:CPI) insider Robert Disbrow sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total transaction of C$17,332.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,197,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,280,409.15.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,750 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$5,482.50.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00.

On Thursday, July 9th, Robert Disbrow sold 74,000 shares of Condor Petroleum stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$39,220.00.

TSE:CPI opened at C$0.57 on Friday. Condor Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of C$0.20 and a 52 week high of C$0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Condor Petroleum Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About Condor Petroleum

Condor Petroleum Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company owns a 100% interest in the Zharkamys West 1 territory that covers an area of approximately 3,777 square kilometers located in the Pre-Caspian basin in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

