Insider Selling: Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) Director David Wolf sold 200,000 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total transaction of C$274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312,902 shares in the company, valued at C$1,798,675.74.

HTL remained flat at $C$1.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 20,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.51. Hamilton Thorne Ltd has a 12 month low of C$0.86 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of $165.83 million and a P/E ratio of 225.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTL shares. Cormark raised their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.40 to C$1.70 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hamilton Thorne from C$1.75 to C$1.85 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Pi Financial set a C$1.60 target price on Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$1.80 price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

