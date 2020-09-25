Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 742 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $94.47. 6,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,659. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 108.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 265.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 24.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $65,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

