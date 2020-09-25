Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sells 742 Shares of Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) EVP Sean Compton sold 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $69,822.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,427.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $94.47. 6,771 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 596,659. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $80.75. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $133.25.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.85. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $914.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.17.
About Nexstar Media Group
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
