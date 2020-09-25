Insider Selling: OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer Sells C$10,200.00 in Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc (CVE:OSS) Senior Officer David Shong-Tak Tam sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$10,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$347,654.76.

David Shong-Tak Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 9,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.68, for a total value of C$6,460.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$8,400.00.

On Monday, September 14th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.55, for a total value of C$6,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, David Shong-Tak Tam sold 12,500 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.48, for a total value of C$6,000.00.

Shares of OneSoft Solutions stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a P/E ratio of -22.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.45. OneSoft Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.72.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.00 million.

Separately, Cormark cut OneSoft Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.70 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th.

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software services to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Cloud Platform and services, including machine learning, a form of artificial computing intelligence, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to reduce or prevent pipeline failures.

