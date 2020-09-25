Insider Selling: Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Sells $36,470.95 in Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $36,470.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,231 shares in the company, valued at $698,666.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PBPB stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Potbelly Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Equities analysts predict that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Potbelly in the second quarter worth $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Potbelly by 126.9% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Potbelly by 20.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Potbelly by 50.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

