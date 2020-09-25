Insider Selling: Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Sells $35,648.90 in Stock

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) SVP Matthew J. Revord sold 8,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $35,648.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,849.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PBPB opened at $3.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. Potbelly Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Potbelly Corp will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 372.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 200,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Potbelly by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Potbelly by 50.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 20,691 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

