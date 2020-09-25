Insider Selling: Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $30,100.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total value of $30,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,131,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, August 31st, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,949 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $9,848.51.

On Monday, August 24th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,970 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $12,716.10.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $22,200.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $23,300.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,628 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total value of $10,274.16.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,174 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $4,869.76.

On Monday, July 27th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,426 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $12,913.88.

On Monday, July 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,786 shares of Priority Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $5,962.04.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $2.51 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $168.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.12.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.43% of Priority Technology worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

