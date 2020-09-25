Insider Selling: Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Sells C$14,140.00 in Stock

Quorum Information Technologies Inc (CVE:QIS) Director Joseph L. Campbell sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$14,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,249.70.

Shares of QIS stock opened at C$0.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.28. Quorum Information Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $65.74 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.08.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QIS. Cormark increased their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Quorum Information Technologies from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc, an information technology company, focuses on the automotive retail business in Canada and the United States. It develops, markets, implements, and supports XSELLERATOR, a dealership and customer management system that automates, integrates, and streamlines various processes across departments in a dealership; and Autovance Desk, an automotive sales desking system.

